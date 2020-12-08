CNN held an uplifting interview with an elderly British gentleman who shared his sunny outlook while retelling the story of how he received the coronavirus vaccine.

Cyril Vanier was in London to report on the Pfizer vaccine rollout program in Great Britain, and he spoke with 91 year old Martin Kenyon, who said he received the inoculation earlier in the day. Kenyon said he called the hospital to ask if they had the vaccine, then he walked Vanier through his day before he finally got his shot.

“It didn’t hurt at all,” Kenyon said. “I didn’t know the needle had gone in until it had come out. It was painless.”

Kenyon went on by sharing his “thrilled” feelings now that he’s protected from the virus, plus he expressed his eager anticipation for telling his family that he’ll get to see them in person for Christmas.

“No point in dying now when I have lived this long, is there?” Kenyon said.

As Vanier threw the feed back to CNN Newsroom while reflecting on the significance of the moment, Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow shared their own delight over Kenyon’s story. Sciutto called his words “a life mantra” while Harlow exclaimed “That was a highlight. Can you ask for anything better?”

Watch above, via CNN.

