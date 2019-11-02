CNN’s Don Lemon Argues Despite Impeachment Vote ‘This President May Be Stronger Than You Think’

CNN host Don Lemon argued President Donald Trump would largely see this week as a boon to him, despite the House passing a formal vote on the impeachment inquiry.

“In Trump world, that’s not actually a bad week,” Lemon said on CNN Tonight Thursday. “The House voted to advance the impeachment inquiry, but the president managed to keep Republicans in line, not losing a single one, and even gaining two Democrats from districts that he won in 2016. The president’s campaign manager says that they had a $3 million haul on the day of the house impeachment inquiry vote.”

“And with Americans pretty much split right down the middle on whether he should be impeached and removed from office, well, this president may be stronger than you think,” Lemon said.

The CNN host then went on to bring up Trump’s past appearances on WWE events, playing a clip.

“That’s all real,” Lemon said. “He’s the president now, wasn’t then, but still. Oh, boy. Like I said, this president just might be stronger than you think, but that’s not real, so he doesn’t have to be real strong to do that. Maybe we mean that metaphorically. I don’t know.”

