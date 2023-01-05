CNN’s Don Lemon Calls Out ‘Gauche’ Prince Harry for Unveiling More Dirt on Royal Family: ‘It’s Just Not Done’

CNN’s Don Lemon found it to be of bad taste that Prince Harry is using his memoir to dredge up more dirt on the British royal family.

CNN This Morning took time on Thursday to look at newly-revealed excerpts from Spare, Harry’s upcoming autobiography which is likely to exacerbate the tensions between himself and the British royals. On topic was The Guardian’s report on Harry’s claim there was an incident years ago in which his brother, William, the Prince of Wales, attacked him during an argument about Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.

The book reportedly describes a heated confrontation in which William and Harry were shouting and name-calling each other before things got physical.

“He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” Harry wrote. “I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

As they went through the details, Lemon wondered why would Harry even want to put this out in public.

“I don’t know. Everyone has a family. I have arguments in my family. Am I going to put that out there for the whole world to see?” Lemon said. “I just don’t understand why on Earth he would want to put that out there. I know he’s selling a book but to me, it’s just — it’s just not done, you know?”

Lemon was reaching for a hard-sought word in order to encapsulate his feelings, and he eventually landed on “gauche.”

“It’s gauche to me! That’s the word!” Lemon exclaimed. He apologized for cutting off Bianca Nobilo, who continued to speak about the dramatic ramifications of Harry’s allegations.

“What could be achieved?” Lemon asked. “What exactly is he achieving by airing family dirty laundry?”

