CNN’s Don Lemon Calls Out Guest Who Attacked Biden’s ‘Semi-Fascism’ Jab at MAGA: Trump ‘Talks Sh*t Every Single Day About Everybody!’

CNN anchor Don Lemon called out CNN contributor Scott Jennings for attacking President Joe Biden labeling whom he calls “MAGA Republicans” as “semi-fascism.”

Before his rally last week, Biden spoke at a private Democratic fundraiser in Maryland, where he offered kind words for conservative Republicans, but accused the MAGA wing of the GOP of “semi-fascism.”

During Wednesday’s Don Lemon Tonight, Jennings remarked that the “semi-fascism” snipe is antithetical to Biden’s campaign pledge to unite America.

“He ran his campaign on, ‘I’m going to unify the country.’ His message to the nation, ‘we’re all in this together, I’m going to unify the country,’” he said. “And now, he’s out saying two things. One, ‘lots of y’all are fascist, and by the way, if you vote Republican, there’s a decent chance our democracy will no longer exist.’ These are not unifying messages by any stretch.”

Lemon asked whether Biden’s “unifying message be that some of what he’s saying is true.” He went on to say that there are “a lot of folks who go ‘where’s the lie? I don’t see no lies detected.”

“I think there are 70-80 million Americans who would say just because I choose to vote Republican doesn’t make me a fascist…,” replied Jennings.

Lemon noted that Biden did not call all Republicans, rather the MAGA base of the GOP, semi-fascist.

“Why is it up to Joe Biden to divide up the Republicans,” said Jennings.

Lemon interrupted Jennings and said that Trump “every single day talk shit about everybody including members of his own party, probably you on CNN and now everybody is all of a sudden they’ve got the vapers about one statement that Joe Biden made in the entire year-and-a-half of his presidency.”

Lemon added that Biden is “telling the truth,” though he acknowledged “it probably wasn’t the best thing for him to use that language.”

“But you have to call a thing a thing,” said Lemon.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com