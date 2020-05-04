CNN’s Don Lemon went after Donald Trump with an intense monologue Sunday night asking why he is obsessed with his predecessor, Barack Obama.

Lemon opened his show by ripping Trump for using the weekend to tweet about grievances with his political foes instead of staying focused on dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“He can’t seem to muster the kind of compassion that we need from our president.” Lemon lamented. He focused on how Trump retweeted an account to attack Obama for “running the Russia hoax.”

Right off the bat, its worth noting that the U.S. intelligence community, the GOP-led Senate Intelligence Community and Robert Mueller’s investigation all agree that Russia attempted to interfere in America’s 2016 election. Lemon called Trump’s retweet a “a new low from a president who goes low all the time,” a “disturbed fantasy,” and “a shameless attempt to distract from your own administration’s mishandling of a crisis that’s cost over 67,000 American lives.”

After comparing Trump’s remarks to Obama and George W. Bush calling for American solidarity over the weekend, Lemon stared directly into the camera and questioned Trump’s obsession with Obama.

What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin? Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own? Didn’t need daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know, what is it, what is it about him? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished being president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.

Watch above, via CNN.

