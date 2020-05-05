CNN host Don Lemon revealed that Tara Reade cancelled on a booked interview with the network due to “security concerns,” after presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden “categorically denied” the sexual assault allegation she made against him.

“Listen, I need to clear something up that I heard reported a lot this weekend, or at least a number of times, about CNN not wanting to interview Tara Reade,” Lemon said. “Because last Friday, Tara Reade, who has accused Joe Biden of sexual assault when she worked in his senate office in 1993, canceled an interview she agreed to do with me, saying she wasn’t comfortable doing the interview any longer after the former vice president spoke with MSNBC that morning and categorically denied the allegation.”

Biden addressed the sexual assault allegation during an interview with MSNBC’s Morning Joe, where he told host Mika Brzezinski, “It never, never happened.” His appearance came after he released a statement that denied the allegations and called on the National Archives to come forward with documents related to her complaint.

Reade reportedly had scheduled an interview with CNN for the following Sunday but had “security concerns” after Biden denied her allegation. Reade also told Lemon that she wanted to find paperwork from the time of the alleged sexual assault in order to verify her side of the story.

“Ms. Reade said that she wants to tell her story and promised me she’ll reschedule our interview,” Lemon added. “People saying CNN hasn’t asked her for an interview are incorrect. I should note that she’s also spoken on the record to my colleague MJ Lee, so stay tuned.”

Watch above, via CNN.

