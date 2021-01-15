CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta called out the “incompetence” in the coronavirus vaccine rollout on Friday.

Jake Tapper spoke with Gupta following President-elect Joe Biden’s speech on his administration’s plans for vaccine distribution. Tapper credited the scientists who worked night and day to get us to the point, but added, “now comes the hard work.”

Gupta said, “There’s not really a coordinated response right now. There’s not these community centers that we’re been talking about. There’s been understaffing of health care workers.”

Tapper brought up reports from across the country about some states not having the second doses they need and said, “This is just complete dereliction of duty. I know President Trump has checked out. He’s focused entirely on tending to his own fragile ego. I don’t know what Mike Pence is doing. But there just isn’t the federal leadership. How did this even happen?”

Gupta agreed and added, “We’re in the middle of a public emergency. I cannot believe this at this point.”

“It’s very hard for us as journalists to keep tabs on all the numbers. We were originally told 40 million doses would go out by the end of 2020. 20 million from Pfizer, 20 million from Moderna. That was the expectation. So, what was going on this entire time, we don’t know,” he continued.

He expressed how stunning it is to not have these crucial reserves for second vaccine doses.

“These are some of the most precious commodities right now on the planet. Everybody wants these things. We seem to have a hard time even accounting for them. This is — I mean, it’s incompetence at this point. It’s such an easily fixable problem, and yet it’s not being fixed.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

