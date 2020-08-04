CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta said Tuesday night that President Donald Trump showed an “extraordinary lack of empathy” in a new interview talking about coronavirus cases, testing, and deaths.

Erin Burnett asked about President Donald Trump’s wild interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan and one exchange where Swan asked how things are under control when 1000 Americans are dying a day, and Trump responded, “They are dying, that’s true, it is what it is. But that doesn’t mean we aren’t doing everything we can. It’s under control as much as you can control it. This is a horrible plague that beset us.”

“It doesn’t need to be this way, though, does it?” Burnett asked.

“No,” Gupta said. “First of all, that’s an extraordinary lack of empathy. I’ve known people who have died of this disease and you can just imagine, I mean, people’s families hear the president say that. This was not inevitable. It is a bad virus. It’s lethal. It’s contagious. That is true. And it’s affecting all of us humans on the planet in some way or another. We’ve all been affected by this. But clearly has happened in the United States, how this has unfolded in the United States, the minimization of this in the United States back in February and frankly still even today is part of the reason we have so many people who die in this country. This did not have to happen. This did not need to be as bad as it is, either in terms of infections or in terms of deaths.”

Burnett also played the exchange where Swan called out Trump on the issue of covid deaths as a proportion of population, to which Trump responded, “You can’t do that… You have to go by the cases.”

Gupta explained, “Jonathan was talking about the denominator. This affects all humans on the planet. This idea that ultimately if you look at the number of infections, the percentage of infections in this country… 20 to 25 percent of the deaths in the world have occurred here in this country. So, there’s all sorts of different ways to look at it. But given that we’re all in this together, that may be the simplest way to sort of analyze this. How do we do compared to the rest of the world, or what percentage of the world’s infections to do we have? What percentage of the world’s deaths do we have? Absolute numbers versus these relative numbers make it simpler.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

