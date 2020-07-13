CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta pushed back Monday on the criticism Dr. Anthony Fauci got from the White House yesterday, which put out a statement through an anonymous official going after their own top expert’s credibility.

Wolf Blitzer noted how it clearly looks like the White House is trying to “undermine” and “discredit” Fauci, before asking if there’s any truth to what they’re saying.

Gupta said that “nobody knew everything there was to know” about the coronavirus from the start.

He went on to say that the attempt to discredit Fauci is “not fair at all,” bringing an example of comments the White House cited and showing how it was unfairly edited to remove the full context of what Fauci was actually saying.

“Nobody knew everything about this virus from the very start, but this idea of saying he was wrong, he was maybe even intentionally wrong, I think that’s very unfair,” Gupta added.

