CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta Horrified By Maskless White House Trump Speech: People Will Be Infected, Some ‘May Even Die’

CNN’s Chief Medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta was horrified by the lack of mask wearing during President Donald Trump’s White House speech on the last night of the Republican National Convention — pointing out that “there will be people who became infected as a result of that event” and some “may even die.”

John Berman asked Gupta how he felt about the lack of mask, reminding him that the Trump administration explained the situation by claiming everyone is going to get the coronavirus anyway.

“You know, what I thought of, and I’ve been covering this for so many months now, that the history books will be written about this chapter in our lives at some point and it will show events like that and say that in the middle of a pandemic, at a time when the country decided to shut down, when there were roughly 5,000 roughly people infected and at a time when there were more than 5 million infected, we started having events like that again,” Gupta said. “I mean, it’s really frustrating, it’s mind-boggling, and I think it shows certain segments of the population still have not learned or are paying attention to what this virus is.”

He stressed how contagious the virus is and that nothing about it has changed over the past several months — pointing out that masks were not required and that chairs were not six feet apart from each other at the White House on Thursday night.

Gupta then flashed a graphic to remind viewers of safer situations to socialize amid the coronavirus pandemic, noting that outdoors is better and that people should always be wearing a mask and at least six feet apart.

“There will be people who became infected as a result of that event last night and there will be people who will spread it and possibly require hospitalization and may even die as a result of that event last night,” he added. “And finally, let me just say, that quote that you put up, we’re all going to get it anyway, just let it rip, essentially. You don’t want this virus, okay?”

Gupta noted that people can carry Covid-19 and such symptoms for months, despite having minimal symptoms at first, adding that they still don’t know everything about the novel virus.

