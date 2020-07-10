CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta mocked President Donald Trump for bragging about acing a cognitive test with questions that “most people should get,” he said Friday afternoon.

The test that Trump boasted to Fox News host Sean Hannity that doctors were “surprised” when he “aced” a recent cognitive test was actually a lot easier than most expected. Questions include identifying a camel, drawing a cube, and reading a list of letters, among other basic tasks.

“It’s not like the SAT or something, like a test that you take in school,” Gupta joked. ” It’s more of a screening test … It’s trying to find whether someone is suffering from some cognitive dysfunction that they themselves may not recognize.”

Gupta also ridiculed Trump for lauding himself that he “aced” the test, something he noted people in the medical community would never say.

“It sounds like he got a perfect score on it,” Gupta said. “But you can see the sorts of questions on there if somebody had a significant problem, it would probably screen that. It would be a screening test and sort of a call for more sophisticated testing.”

“You can see the nature of the questions there,” Gupta continued. “If somebody wasn’t doing well on that or was getting things wrong, that would be a cause for concern. Most people should get those types of questions.”

Watch above, via CNN.

