CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta said Monday he feels very hopeful the United States will not see a “significant fourth surge” in covid cases ahead.

As of this posting, the CDC reports a total of 126.5 million doses administered — including close to 45 million people (13.5 percent of the total population) fully vaccinated.

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Sunday that while people should still be concerned about upticks and plateauing in cases across the country, he is optimistic there will not be another big surge in cases ahead.

Jake Tapper asked Gupta if he shares that optimism, given recent comments from the CDC warning about a potential fourth wave.

“I think it’s unlikely,” Gupta responded.

He made it clear people shouldn’t be “looking at this in the rearview mirror” just yet, and said, “If we started to go into April or May in a better position, then I’d feel very confident saying we’re not going to have a fourth surge.”

“When I piece it all together I don’t think that there’s going to be a significant surge of cases, even if there’s upticks,” Gupta said. “And also, what do you mine by surge, right? Is it going to lead to a corresponding number of increase in hospitalizations or deaths? I don’t think so given the immunity. I hope I’m not wrong on this, but that’s what the data suggests.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

