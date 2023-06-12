CNN’s Elie Honig Blasts Justice Department Sitting On Hunter Biden Investigation for Five Years: ‘This is Preposterous!’

CNN Legal Analyst Elie Honig thoroughly ridiculed the Department of Justice for sitting on an investigation into Hunter Biden for over five years.

At issue is Monday’s cover of the New York Post, which blares the question, “What About the Bidens?” CNN This Morning host Phil Mattingly curiously suggested that the whataboutism at play is something only familiar to those who live in Washington D.C. and not, you know, the rest of the country. Nonetheless, he asked if it was a “fair analog.”

“I don’t think we are talking about an apples-to-apples comparison here,” Sara Murray replied. “No, it’s not a fair analogy in that nobody in these cases has been stashing hundreds of documents with classified markings in a bathroom and then refusing to return them to the federal government.”

“Sara makes a great point about the Hunter Biden investigation at DOJ,” Honig jumped in, adding “This is preposterous!”

“This has been pending, according to our reporting at CNN, since 2018, five years!” he added. “And this, by the way, this investigation is not the laptop. This investigation is a tax issue. Did Hunter Biden declare his income and a sort of obscure gun law? Did he possess a gun while he was addicted to drugs, which you’re not allowed to do under federal law. Did he lie about that? ”

“But five years, I mean, that’s a five-week investigation,” he continued. “Somebody, and this spans the Trump administration and the Biden administration. Someone’s got to make a call on this case. I don’t know what is going on, but it’s beyond anything I’ve seen before”

“Make a call!” he concluded.

Watch above via CNN.

