CNN’s Erin Burnett Blasts Anti-Vaccine ‘Bullsh*t’ from Republicans, Fox News: ‘They Should Be Ashamed’

CNN’s Erin Burnett opened her show Wednesday night calling out the anti-vaccine “bullshit” from Republicans and right-wing media.

With concerns about covid cases rising due to the Delta variant and parts of the country having lower vaccination rates, Burnett said the number of people getting vaccinated has “plunged” because of Republican fear-mongering about the vaccines.

She played comments from Republicans like Rand Paul, who has said he’s not getting vaccinated, and Madison Cawthorn, who recently insinuated that the Biden administration talking about door-to-door efforts to get people vaccinated from the coronavirus could be a stepping stone to them taking people’s guns and Bibles.

“It’s not just skepticism and fear-mongering from lawmakers, of course. Right-wing media reaches millions of Americans,” Burnett added.

She showed clips from Fox News, including Tucker Carlson remarking on “the idea that you would force people to take medicine they don’t want or need” and Laura Ingraham declaring “there’s nothing more anti-democratic anti-freedom than pushing an experimental drug on Americans against their will.”

In addition to the Fox clips, Burnett also showed insane comments from a Newsmax host straight-up asking if the vaccines go “against nature” because “maybe there’s just an ebb and flow to life where something’s supposed to wipe out a certain amount of people.”

“It’s stunning,” Burnett said. “All of those people are smart enough to know that what they’re saying is complete bullshit, and that’s the problem. They should be ashamed. But those lies are having an impact.”

Some Fox hosts and commentators have publicly encouraged people to get vaccines. Harris Faulkner held a vaccine town hall a few months ago, Bret Baier and Dana Perino shared their vaccinations on social media, and in May Steve Doocy strongly told viewers they should get vaccinated.

But hosts like Carlson and Ingraham have engaged in irresponsible commentary about the vaccines, including Carlson’s wild speculation about people dying after getting the vaccine. In another segment Carlson compared businesses requiring people be vaccinated to Jim Crow.

You can watch above, via CNN.

