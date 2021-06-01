CNN contributor Errol Louis mocked former Donald Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn for apparently endorsing the idea of a Myanmar-like military coup happening in the United States.

Flynn drew massive condemnation over Memorial Day weekend when he attended a conference organized by fellow QAnon conspiracy supporters, and he was asked “why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here.” The question was a clear reference to the uprising earlier this year in Myanmar, during which, their democratically-elected government was overthrown and replaced by a military leader who initiated a violent crackdown to maintain a hold on the country.

“No reason, I mean, it should happen here. No reason. That’s right,” Flynn responded. After his comments were met with public outrage, he released a new statement claiming his comments were distorted by the media and that he did not endorse a Myanmar-like coup.

All of this comes months after Trump’s supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election. As John Berman spoke to Louis about Flynn’s comments Tuesday on New Day, they spoke of how “shocking” Flynn’s comments were, and the ramifications of his ideas becoming mainstream.

“Michael Flynn should be lucky he didn’t wake up in a jail cell in the morning,” Louis said. “Were it not for the pardon that he was given by Donald Trump, he would be in a lot of legal trouble. This is somebody who has broken the law repeatedly, violated his oath of office, violated a military tradition out of which he comes. This would be a good time for a couple of hundred generals, active and retired, to sign a letter saying they disassociate themselves from this breach of American tradition.”

Louis continued by noting how Flynn has come into political disgrace in recent years, and the quandary of whether Flynn should be paid attention to while he’s “trying to incite insurrection.”

“This is not something that could be allowed into the mainstream of American politics,” he concluded.

Watch above, via CNN.

