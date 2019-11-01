CNN chief political analyst Gloria Borger today discussed President Donald Trump‘s possible “fireside chat” and raised the question of whether the networks would even cover it in the first place.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, the president mused about a potential “fireside chat on live television” in which he would read the transcript of his call with the president of Ukraine, one of the elements at the center of the House impeachment inquiry.

Borger today wondered how Trump would read the part where he talked to Volodymyr Zelensky about doing a “favor.”

“Who’s going to read the Zelensky part? How’s that going to go?” she asked.

But she also raised the issue of whether networks would cover this in the first place:

“If he decided he wanted to do that, would the broadcast networks take that? Would we take it? I wouldn’t want to be making those decisions. People way over my pay grade.”

“We don’t know how that would work, but the president is an entertainer, and he’s a performer. And he believes that he can talk anyone into anything,” Borger added.

