CNN’s Harry Enten Predicts Tuesday’s Primaries ‘Could Be Trump’s Worst Day of May So Far’

CNN’s Harry Enten predicted on Monday that Tuesday’s primaries “could be [former President Donald] Trump’s worst day of May so far.”

Voters in Georgia, Alabama, and Arkansas will head to the polls on Tuesday.

Enten showed a Fox News poll from last week that showed incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp with 60 percent of the vote to his GOP primary rival, former Sen. David Perdue, who got 28 percent.

Enten also mentioned Trump’s preferred gubernatorial candidates in Idaho and Nebraska, Janice McGeachin and Charles Herbster, respectively, losing their primaries, and pro-Trump candidates losing in Ohio to incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine.

“So if Kemp wins tomorrow, that would line up with what we have generally been seeing in the month of May so far,” said Enten.

Enten mentioned that in Alabama, Rep. Mo Brooks may advance to a GOP runoff despite Trump rescinding his endorsement. Trump pulled his endorsement of Brooks in March after Brooks said that people should move on from the 2020 election, which Trump has falsely called stolen and rigged.

While Trump’s preferred candidate for the GOP nomination in the Senate race to take on likely Democratic nominee, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker, is expected to win, according to Enten, “it could be Trump’s worst day of May so far.”

