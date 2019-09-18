CNN’s Jake Tapper Beats MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace in Tuesday Demo Ratings

Tuesday’s cable news ratings are in, and they have CNN anchor Jake Tapper beating his 4 p.m. rival on MSNBC, Nicolle Wallace, in the advertiser coveted 25-52 demographic.

Tapper notched 176,000 in the demo, while Wallace came in with 131,000. She beat out the CNN anchor handily in total viewers, however, bagging 1.34 million to his 863,000. The 4 p.m. show on Fox News, meanwhile, beat both Tapper and Wallace. Your World with anchor Neil Cavuto notched 282,000 in the demo and 1.57 million in overall viewers.

CNN’s slate of afternoon programming mostly bested MSNBC’s in demos, while losing to the network in total viewers. Wolf Blitzer’s Situation Room beat out MTP Daily with Chuck Todd and The Beat with Ari Melber in the demo, despite losing to both shows in total viewers. After 4 p.m., every MSNBC show until reruns at midnight brought in at least 1 million viewers, while CNN failed to break the 1 million mark (Chris Cuomo got the closest, with 943,000 for his 9 p.m. show).

Over at Fox News, Tucker Carlson nipped at the heels of ratings king Sean Hannity, bringing in 3.27 million to Hannity’s 3.28 million. Carlson did just edge out Hannity in the demo, nabbing 530,000 to Sean’s 529,000.

Laura Ingraham’s 10 p.m. show was first in the timeslot, and while she beat out MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in total viewers (2.77 million to 2.69 million) she fell behind the liberal 9 p.m. host in the demo (424,000 to 463,000).

Overall in primetime, MSNBC and CNN’s ratings were up from Monday. Fox News was even in total viewers and up in the demo.

