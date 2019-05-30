CNN’s Jake Tapper called out President Donald Trump, Thursday, for unwittingly admitting Russia helped him achieve his victory in the 2016 election.

Tapper joined Brianna Keilar to talk about how Trump made a “profound admission” with his tweet about Russia’s election-meddling, even though he tried to walk it back in front of the White House press pool. The CNN anchor believes it wasn’t an intentional admission on Trump’s part, saying “now he’s going to try to pretend he didn’t admit it” — despite confirming the conclusions reached by numerous national security and intelligence officials.

“That’s a Freudian slip,” Tapper said. “He accidentally admitted the truth.”

Tapper also pointed to the evidence of Russia’s efforts to aid Trump while saying he was “surprised” that the president admitted it at all. The Lead anchor further noted that national security officials are forced to protect America from further interference without help from Trump.

Watch above, via CNN.

