On Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows fought it out on whether there’s any evidence to back up President Donald Trump’s claim that mail-in voting facilitates mass electoral corruption.

The clash came in the midst of a lengthy interview where Tapper confronted Meadows over reports that mail-sorting machines are being removed around the country by the postal service — which serves as potential roadblock to mail-in voting in the fall. Given that the president and numerous members of his administration are themselves moving to submit their votes by mail, Tapper asked Meadows to explain “what’s the difference” between Florida (where Trump has endorsed mail-in voting) and other states.

Meadows couldn’t explain the difference between Florida and Pennsylvania on this topic, but claimed voters will be “disenfranchised” by “millions of ballots” being erroneously sent out. Tapper countered by noting that numerous states established mail-in voting processes before the coronavirus pandemic, to which, Meadows responded by insisting upon the inaccuracy of voter rolls.

“But there’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud though,” Tapper said.

“There’s no evidence that there’s not either,” Meadows retorted. “That’s the definition of fraud, Jake.”

The clash went on with Tapper pointing to evidence that voter fraud is isolated and easy to prosecute, and Meadows tried to compare that to mail-in voting causing a delay in election results for California. Tapper also grilled Meadows on Trump’s efforts to muddy the water on how election law works with regard to mail-in votes.

Watch above, via CNN.

