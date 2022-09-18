CNN’s Jake Tapper Tries to Pin NYC Mayor Eric Adams Down on Migrant Influx: Seems Like You’re Saying It’s a ‘Crisis’ Biden Must Address

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked New York City Mayor Eric Adams if he wants to see President Joe Biden get more involved in helping the city cope with all of the immigrants being sent there from red states.

In an interview on Sunday for CNN’s State of the Union, Adams spoke to Tapper about his attempts to shelter the thousands of migrants that have passed through New York since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started busing undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities. Abbott began this practice in order to compel political action to deal with immigration, though the ploy has come under scrutiny in light of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to copy Abbott by sending immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Since Adams recently said New York’s shelter system is nearing a “breaking point,” Tapper asked him “What help do you need from President Biden and the federal government right now that you aren’t already getting? And how much longer can New York continue without more resources?”

Adams called it “a humanitarian crisis created by human hands” as he described the situation as an “all-hands-on-deck moment where we’re all supposed to come together and coordinate.”

“Coordination during a crisis is something we must do together,” he said. “That’s the federal government. That’s also the governor of the state of Texas, as well as the governor of the state of Florida. We should not be really treating other cities and municipalities in the manner we’re witnessing now.”

As Adams spoke about how New York is “obligated by law” to provide shelter, Tapper asked him what he would say to Abbott and DeSantis about this. Adams answered by claiming Abbott and DeSantis were “covering up what many people have been really concerned about, the erosions of basic human rights” when it comes to abortion rights and the proliferation of guns.

Staying on topic, Tapper eventually remarked “Even if you think what these governors are doing is horrific, it seems like you agree this is a crisis that needs more attention from the Biden administration.”

“No,” Adams responded. “I believe it’s a crisis that needs more coordination from our country. This is one country. This is a country that’s always been capable of handling those who are seeking to participate in American dream. That coordination should not only be on the federal level, the state level, but even city-to-city.”

Adams went on to say his office reached out to Abbott’s, but “they refused to do any formal coordination. They think the politics of treating people in an inhumane manner to cover up, I believe, what they’ve done around human rights.”

