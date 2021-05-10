CNN’s Jamie Gangel said on Monday “this is just the beginning” for Liz Cheney.

Cheney is likely going to be ousted from her position as House GOP conference chair on Wednesday, in a vote confirmed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The vote to oust Cheney is taking place because she has continued to call out Donald Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election. So Gangel and Jake Tapper found it notable that McCarthy’s Monday letter talked about the GOP being a big-tent party.

Gangel said Cheney is not viewing this vote as a personal one, but about “principle over politics.”

“She is forcing her Republican colleagues to either vote for what she sees as democracy, truth, the rule of law, or to vote for Donald Trump,” she continued. “She could have pivoted. She didn’t have to make all of these statements. She certainly orchestrated this vote. She wanted it to come to a head and I believe this is just the beginning of what will be a campaign against Donald Trump.”

Regarding that idea of a campaign against Trump, Gangel elaborated:

Every time the Republican party does something or Donald Trump says something, we’re going to all go to Liz Cheney and say, ‘What do you think about that?’ And she’s not alone. It’s true it’s a pretty lonely club. Mitt Romney, Larry Hogan from Maryland, Adam Kinzinger, but keep in mind there are all of these Republicans who either left Congress because they retired or they resigned. Republicans who gave up their party registration who may be interested in another direction, and I think that’s the direction Liz Cheney is going to lead.

Tapper asked about them potentially forming a third party. Gangel said that’s not where they’re looking now, but instead want the GOP to be “brought away from” Trump.

You can watch above, via CNN.

