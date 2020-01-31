CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin After Senate Vote Against Witnesses: ‘Trump Won’

CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said “Trump won” Friday, after the Senate voted against compelling witnesses — including former national security advisor John Bolton — to the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump.

“Trump won,” Toobin declared. “He’s going to win this trial. He won on the issue of witnesses, he’s going to get acquitted, and that’s how history will remember what went on here.”

“I think history will also record that there are at least one, and perhaps other, pivotal, pivotal witnesses who were available to the House of Representatives… to the Senate, to talk about the precise issue that is the subject of this impeachment trial, and the Senate decided not to hear from them,” he continued, calling it “an absolute travesty” that the Senate “decided not to hear from John Bolton.”

The Senate rejected the motion to compel witnesses 51-49.

Just two Republicans, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), voted to call witnesses.

You can watch above, via CNN.

