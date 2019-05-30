CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin eviscerated President Donald Trump‘s most recent remarks about Special Counsel Robert Mueller, declaring that there were “so many lies,” and that those lies “should be the headline.”

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN Newsroom With Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, Toobin was called on to analyze an impromptu press gaggle that Trump held as he departed the White House for Colorado.

Co-anchor Poppy Harlow began by listing some of the lies, saying to Toobin “The facts: Mueller is a registered Republican, someone unanimously confirmed by the Senate in 2001, in 2011, to head the FBI. The president may think he’s a never-Trumper, he never went to the White House looking to be FBI director. Those are all important facts.”

“I thought those 17 minutes were a excellent case study in the difficulty of covering Donald Trump,” Toobin said. “Because there were so many lies, so many lies, one on top of the other, that if we’re doing our job, which is I think to try to tell people what the truth is, you know, we would spend the entire hour just going through them.”

“The fact that he’s not a never-Trumper, he never asked for the FBI job, he did not have a conflict of interest about business, he did not exonerate the president of obstruction of justice,” Toobin continued, adding “and that’s just part of…”

“Jeffrey, you’re right,” Harlow said, and noted that Trump “wouldn’t spend his time attacking Mueller in that way, with those, lies if he didn’t still see him as a threat.”

“So I wonder, even though Mueller doesn’t want to testify, your point is, too bad, you should and you likely will, but the president still sees him as a threat, no?” Harlow asked.

“Clearly he still sees him as a threat,” Toobin said. “You know, I don’t know exactly what the, to explain the reasons for the lies. Sometimes people lie because they are liars, because that’s just how they interact with the world. Sometimes they lie because they have a political or a monetary or some sort of motive.”

“But the extraordinary number of falsehoods that he told there, I mean that, to me, has got to be the headline, because that’s got to be our job,” Toobin added.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com