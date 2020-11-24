CNN’s Jim Acosta buried President Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving turkey pardon — noting that the president sounded “bizarre” and appeared to be “nursing some wounds.”

“This was just another of those episodes at which the president is just sounding bizarre,” said Acosta while on with CNN host Brianna Keilar. “He’s talking about the ‘China virus,’ he’s talking about ‘America first’ at a ceremony for pardoning the Thanksgiving turkey here at the White House.”

Acosta also noted that the president celebrated the Dow during the holiday ceremony, something he already did Tuesday during a 64-second briefing.

The reporter pointed out that Trump’s speech sounded like one typically saved for the campaign trail, not one made by a lame-duck president at the Thanksgiving event.

“You heard the president just a few moments ago repeating his preference for an American first strategy,” Acosta said. “So you know, the president sounds as though he wants to get his digs in, he wants to keep campaigning like the election never happened.”

Acosta added that although Trump has not shied away from pushing his political agendas, he has not taken questions from reporters since the week of the election.

“He came in here, did the traditional Turkey pardon, walked out without taking any questions,” he said. “We should note though, the press is kept all the way in the back of the Rose Garden. There probably was not much of a chance that we would have that opportunity.”

Acosta noted that several members of the Trump team and the president’s family were in attendance Tuesday, but have been generally staying out of the public eye — “hunkering down behind closed doors.”

“He is the lame-duck pardoning the Thanksgiving turkey. I tried to ask him as walking out of here whether he plans on issues other pardons before leaving office,” Acosta later quipped.

“The president, he is nursing some wounds here. No question about it. This is a president who likes to dish it back and forth with reporters. He’s just showing no appetite for that these days because he knows what questions are going to be asked: ‘Why haven’t you formally conceded?’ and so on.”

