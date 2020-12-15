CNN’s Jim Acosta Heckles Kayleigh McEnany at Briefing for Calling Out Media ‘Disinformation’: ‘You Spread it Every Day’

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta blasted White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for “spreading disinformation” every day after she went through a laundry list of headlines regarding Hunter Biden.

McEnany called out the main broadcast and cable news networks for dedicating little time to the “Hunter Biden scandal” — noting it was completely ignored by some outlets.

“Really interesting turn of events, and good for those who covered what was a story all along and not Russian disinformation,” she added after pointing out a change of tone from some publications.

After accusing the mainstream media of bias coverage of the FBI investigation into Biden’s taxes, McEnany walked off the podium without taking any more questions.

This didn’t stop Acosta from getting his word in, as he yelled, “Isn’t it hypocritical of you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?” at the press secretary as she was walking away.

Acosta later took to Twitter to call out McEnany for disinformation a second time, writing, “Fact check: There won’t be a ‘continuation of power.’ That’s disinformation.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

