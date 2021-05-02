CNN’s Jim Acosta Mocks Trump’s ‘Sad Old Elvis Act’ At Mar-A-Lago: ‘Like Watching the Hall of Discredited Presidents at Disney World’

CNN Newsroom anchor Jim Acosta mocked former President Donald Trump for putting on a “sad old Elvis act” at Mar-a-Lago, referring to a video clip of Trump halfheartedly repeating his baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Acosta made the comments during a segment with Margaret Hoover and John Avlon, introducing the clip as a “new video that has emerged from President Trump, addressing a crowd at Mar-a-Lago, once again spreading election lies, like the sad old Elvis act he has been doing lately.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they found thousands and thousands and thousands of votes,” said Trump. “So we’re going to watch it very closely.”

“John, this is like watching the Hall of Discredited Presidents at Disney World,” said Acosta. “It’s like he’s an animatronic character, spewing out this stuff all over again like he has a string you pull behind him and replace the batteries when they’re low inside.”

“I was about to say you were doing a disservice to fat Elvis,” replied Avlon, “who had much more dignity than Donald Trump does right now — these talking points that are totally disconnected from reality…What the hell is he talking about? He doesn’t have a clue. That’s just sad.”

“President Trump is continuing to spew lies and the base loves him for it,” said Hoover. “This is where we find ourselves in the Republican Party.”

“It’s weak,” said Avlon. “It’s sad and weak to see him talking to a couple of folks at Mar-a-Lago, reciting lies that he doesn’t even seem to fully believe with enthusiasm. Only defends his ego. It’s a tired act and doesn’t even deserve a second stage on Vegas.”

“I wonder if he reminds people to tip the waiters and waitresses,” quipped Acosta.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]