CNN’s Jim Acosta reported Sunday that President Donald Trump is “furious” with his own chief of staff for the statement he made about his health.

Acosta spoke with Jake Tapper after to the latest press conference from the president’s doctors and said Dr. Sean Conley “is passing on information that the president wants to be heard by the American people.”

“We were lied to about the president’s health on Friday. We were lied to about the president’s health yesterday. And what happened shortly after Dr. Conley’s statement yesterday, we had Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, go to reporters and essentially give a contradictory statement to what Dr. Conley was telling reporters, that things were much more dire on Friday,” Acosta continued.

He reported that Trump, per sources, is “furious with the chief of staff Mark Meadows for essentially telling the American people the truth, that things were not going well on Friday and things were very serious in terms of the president’s health.”

“But in a sense, Jake, I think you could argue that the president should be furious with himself. Because else was this going to go? Of course the truth was going to come out,” Acosta added.

