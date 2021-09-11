CNN’s Jim Acosta Wonders What Happened to Unity U.S. Had After 9/11, Suggests Putting Covid ‘On the List of Most Wanted Terrorists’

CNN’s Jim Acosta celebrated “the country coming together” in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks, noting that while the U.S. has since become divided, “we can be this country again.”

At some point after Sept. 11, said Acosta, “we lost our way,” and listed the invasion of Iraq and financial crisis of 2008 as examples.

“Yes, there were historic moments that made so many Americans proud,” he continued. “America elected the first Black president. The U.S. did hunt down Osama bin Laden, but something else happened to us.”

“We didn’t just become divided, we let hate into our hearts for each other,” Acosta added. “There was an expression used after 9/11: ‘all gave some, some gave all.’ We don’t really do that anymore. Some of us don’t want to give anything at all. We live in separate worlds now. We don’t agree on the same facts anymore. We can’t even agree on wearing masks or getting vaccinated to end this pandemic.”

Acosta went on to say that “in the last two days, more people died from Covid than on 9/11.”

“Maybe we should put the virus on the list of most wanted terrorists in this country,” he added. “It’s a war, let’s win it.”

He then played footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection, noting that “we don’t hold hands and sing in unison on the Capitol steps anymore, far from it.”

“Our divisions have exposed a different vulnerability than the one exploited on 9/11,” he continued. “We appear to be capable of destroying ourselves. It’s a dark reality that sadly we all share.”

Acosta ended his monologue on a positive note, arguing that the U.S. has the potential to become united again.

“Instead of focusing on what divides us: the masks, the vaccines, and the rest, spend some time on one thing that hopefully unites all of us,” he said. “This hallowed ground [at Ground Zero]. And our love for the people who died there… May we also remember how we came together in the days after 9/11. Never forget. Never forget. We can be this country again.”

Watch above, via CNN.

