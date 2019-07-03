CNN’s Jim Sciutto reported today that the top military chiefs have some serious concerns about President Donald Trump‘s plans for the Fourth of July this week.

Per Sciutto’s reporting:

Military chiefs have concerns about the politicization of President Donald Trump’s July 4 event, a source with direct knowledge told CNN… In the planning for the event, Pentagon leaders had reservations about putting tanks or other armored vehicles on display, the source said.

Sciutto said on air this afternoon they had “major concerns” that it really is “more political than the military is comfortable with.”

He also reported that some of them were “reluctant to participate in a very public way,” though his reporting notes that even though some of the military chiefs are sending alternates, “some say they had prior plans.”

