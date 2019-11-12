An internal memo which has been circulating among House Republicans has been made public, having been obtained by outlets including CNN and Axios. This memo outlines four points of evidence which will serve as the crux of the GOP’s argument against impeaching President Donald Trump. But the strategy presented in the plan, according to one CNN commentator, is comically bad.

Appearing on CNN’s New Day Tuesday, John Avlon completely shredded the GOP strategy — which will lean on the president’s “state of mind” in his conversations with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“These are zombie impeachment talking points,” Avlon said. “This is slavish devotion to Donald Trump’s bar which is, ‘I did nothing wrong.’ And they’re going sort of in search of brains because the arguments they’re making are really easy to blow up.”

He added, “There are so many tells in this document. They’re selectively cherry-picking certain aspects of testimony, avoiding things in subsequent sentences … But this is the best argument they got and it’s not a terribly good one.”

Avlon went on to call the GOP argument a “castle made of sand.”

“At the end of the day, the things the president was focused on had to do with self-interest, not national interest,” he said.

via CNN.

