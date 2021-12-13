CNN’s John Avlon Ridicules Rand Paul Seeking Federal Aid After Blocking It for Other Disasters: ‘Socialism For Me but Not For Thee’

CNN’s John Avlon accused Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) of flip-flopping on federal relief now that his state has been devastated by natural disaster.

Scores of people were killed and towns were completely obliterated after a flurry of tornadoes swept through Kentucky and five other states over the weekend. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) has spoken to the media about ongoing emergency efforts, and Paul posted a letter he sent to President Joe Biden beseeching aid for the state.

This morning I sent a letter to @POTUS asking for expeditious approval of any request for federal assistance by our Governor. If you are a Kentuckian & need assistance with federal agencies following the devastating & deadly storms, please contact my KY office at 270-782-8303. pic.twitter.com/7t01njodwY — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) December 11, 2021

Political observers have pointed out that Paul has a history of publicly opposing relief when other areas of the country were slammed by natural calamities in the past. Avlon made this the focus of a “Reality Check” segment on Monday’s edition of CNN’s New Day, calling Paul out for opposing relief after Superstorm Sandy and Hurricanes Maria, Irma and Harvey.

“[Paul] has a long record of posing federal aid for disaster victims, except, apparently, for when it impacts his constituents,” Avlon observed. “Suddenly, all of those reflexive attacks on ‘socialist big-government spending’ don’t seem to apply.”

Avlon continued with his point that Paul is “singing a different tune” on relief funds now that his people are the ones who need help.

“Gone are the demands for delay and request for find the funds elsewhere,” he said. “Now, he wants the fed’s filthy lucre as fast as possible.”

Avlon also wrapped Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) into the hypocrisy allegations as he denounced the “callousness” of demeaning government aid as a “socialist scheme.”

“It seems to be socialism for me but not for thee,” Avlon remarked. He made his point by referring to how federal money Kentucky has received from the government over the years.

“If he was really trying to be a fiscal-conservative profile in courage, now would be the time for Rand Paul to insist that Kentuckians rely solely on local charities or reallocation of funds, rather than immediately asking President Biden for help,” said Avlon. “But of course, that would be an insult to his suffering constituents right now.”

Watch above, via CNN.

