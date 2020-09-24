CNN’s John Avlon launched into a dissection of President Donald Trump’s efforts to flood the political airwaves with false and dishonest content to attack Joe Biden.

In his signature “Reality Check” segment on New Day, Avlon focused on numerous instances where Trump and his allies pushed misinformation and edited videos in order to score political points against his opponents. Avlon characterized this as “a clear pattern” by Trumpworld “to reinforce campaign narratives in the absence of facts.”

Avlon proceeded by digging into several dishonest online pieces that falsely portray Biden as deficient in some way, or misrepresent his platforms and statements.

“This is a deliberate strategy of serial social media dishonesty spread by the president and his campaign,” Avlon said. “Now, part of the goal is to get people not to trust what they see with their own eyes, undermining our ability to reason together, at a time when the FBI is warning there will be disinformation around our election results.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]