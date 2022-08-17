CNN’s John Avlon Tells ‘Republican Dissidents’ to Ditch Party to Save Careers: ‘Political Hides Are Being Paraded’

Following recent primary losses by Republicans like Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Peter Meijer (R-MI), CNN’s John Avlon broke down the “primary problem” America is facing on New Day.

In the Wednesday segment, Avlon argued Donald Trump critics like Cheney and Meijer find themselves needing to appeal to “hardcore partisans.” In Cheney’s case, that would be Trump loyalists angered by criticism of the former president and seat on the congressional subcommittee investigating the January 6 riot. For Meijer, it’s funding from Democrats to his Trump-backed opponent in a strategic move to have a Democrat face off against a presumably easier-to-beat candidate in the general election.

Two Republican lawmakers who voted to impeached Trump, Reps. David Valadao (R-CA) and Dan Newhouse (R-WA), actually made it through their primaries, though Avlon noted they were running in “open primaries,” where voting is not restricted to just members of the Republican Party.

“This is what’s known as the primary problem America faces,” Avalon said, referencing a Unite America survey that notes in 2020 only 10 percent of eligible voters that decided the winners for 83 percent of congressional seats.

“Republican dissidents,” Avlon said, should be running as Independents in open primary states, arguing these elections are more fair and allow for a more robust turnout.

“In the case of principled Republican dissidents, those candidates might be better off running as Independents where state laws allow. Yes, it’s a daring and courageous path, but there’s a clear demand,” he said, citing a recent Pew Research Poll showing dissatisfaction among Americans with both parties is among the highest it’s been in decades.

When primaries are less restricted, Avlon added, voters get a say in a more high turnout election and are less inclined to be held to “litmus tests,” like Republicans are at the moment with their level of loyalty to Trump.

“The parties are not supposed to be the purpose of our politics,” Avlon said.

Watch above via CNN

