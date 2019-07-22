CNN’s John Avlon used his “Reality Check” segment on New Day to note how President Donald Trump underlined his Fox News symbiosis through his ongoing feud with four progressive congressional Democrats.

As Avlon took note of Trump’s week of ripping Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley, he called the attacks “a reflection of Trump’s long-time impulses” to use racially-charged slams against his opponents of color. With Trump’s attacks on “the squad,” however, Avlon said the president has expanded on what Fox News has done to portray them as “the face of the Democratic Party.”

“Trump is following Fox News’ lead,” Avlon said, “which has been building up Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, even trying to frame the last election at times as a choice between Trump and socialism, with AOC as the avatar.”

Since the most racially-charged invectives from Trumpworld have been directed at Omar, the only foreign-born member of “the squad,” Avlon continued to say “it’s perhaps no consequence that Tucker Carlson railed against Omar as someone who hates this country days before Trump used similar terms. Of course, all this follows on a long line of Trump’s targeting of race in politics, often under the guise of piercing political correctness.”

