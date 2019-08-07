Reporting from El Paso on Wednesday morning, CNN’s John Berman called out Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for downplaying concerns about white supremacy after this week’s shooting.

Berman raised brought up the clip in several interviews from El Paso this morning. As he spoke with Texas legislator Art Fierro, he said, “I’m reticent to even play it for you, because it hurts. It hurts to see it. It’s offensive to anyone with common decency.”

Carlson mocked the media concern about white supremacy last night and said, “If you were to assemble a list, a hierarchy of concerns, of problems this country faces, where would white supremacy be on the list? Right up there with Russia, probably. It’s actually not a real problem in America… This is a hoax. Just like the Russia hoax. It’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power.”

“How can you say that,” a bewildered Berman asked, “to the people who died behind us who, as you note, were murdered because of what they looked like, the language that they speak?”

“This is exactly what we’re referring to that the president is very guilty of,” Fierro said. “Words have consequences. We have got to be cognizant of what we’re saying. It’s no longer rhetoric. Let’s do something.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

