CNN’s John Berman Blasts Tucker Carlson For Trying to ‘Suppress the Memory’ of Capitol Attack: His Show is ‘Fantasy Island’

CNN’s John Berman went after Fox News host Tucker Carlson for attempting to “suppress the memory” of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, calling his primetime show “Fantasy Island.”

Berman noted that the Senate will hold the first public hearing about the attack, which will include the top officials responsible for securing the Capitol on Jan. 6 — many of whom are now out of jobs.

“And I don’t think this could come at a more important time because you are seeing a wave of revisionism among some Republican senators like Ron Johnson who says it wasn’t an armed insurrection, and Tucker Carlson on his show, which I called Fantasy Island last night, devoted a big chunk of it to saying it wasn’t white supremacists. There was no armed insurrection. There is an effort to really, I think, suppress the memory of what happened.”

Punchbowl News founder Anna Palmer agreed with Berman, calling Johnson’s comments “outside the reality of what actually happened.”

Palmer went on to note that Tuesday’s hearing could lead to some legitimate changes regarding how law enforcement officers patrol the Capitol.

“And I think for a lot of these members that lived through it, it’s going to be another moment where they have to really reconcile the fact of what happened with Donald Trump and the fact that he was responsible for this insurrection,” she added.

Alisyn Camerota later asked CNN political commentator Errol Louis how figures like Johnson and Carlson were denying reality when over 100 officers had been injured that day.

“This is the final act of the Trump administration. And these are the loyal followers who are trying once more to gaslight the entire nation, and tell us we didn’t see what we all plainly saw,” Louis responded. “Trying to tell people that although there were multiple deaths, although there were gallows set up outside and people chanting hang the vice president, that it wasn’t terrorism, that it wasn’t an attack on government. That we didn’t see people being gouged and maimed and we didn’t see feces smeared all over the Capitol by this gang of looters.”

He went on to note that the attempt to revise history is not working as well now that Trump no longer has a Twitter account to help him spread misinformation and disinformation to millions of people.

“Instead you have the B Team and the C Team and you’ve got people trying to sort of lamely attempt to convince the nation that we didn’t see what we saw. It’s not going to work. There’s going to be prosecutions. There’s going to be confessions. There’s going to be testimony. Our institutions are strong enough, thank God, that we can, in fact, find out, discover from people under oath with real penalties,” he added. “Tucker Carlson faces no penalties if he gets up and lies, in fact, he gets millions of dollars. Ron Johnson faces no penalties if he gets up and lies.”

