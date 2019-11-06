CNN’s John Berman confronted Virginia Governor Ralph Northam over his blackface scandal during an interview about the election results in his state on Tuesday night.

Northam was on to discuss how Democrats claimed a majority in Virginia’s House and Senate, putting them in firm control over the state’s government. Toward the end of the interview, Berman noted that Northam was under massive pressure to resign earlier in the year when his blackface controversy came to light.

“Did you ever think you’d be here today ushering in a new era of Democratic Party?” Berman asked. “What further explanations do you owe [your constituents] on this subject?”

Northam answered that he has “always been inclusive,” that race will be a top priority issue for him, and that the election results show “this was about a bigger picture yesterday.”

“I would also take the opportunity to thank Virginians,” Northam said. “They stuck with me, they elected me to be their 73rd governor. They didn’t turn their backs on me. They supported me. They appreciate what we’ve done, what our leadership has done. And I think they look forward to me continuing to do some good work.”

Watch above, via CNN.

