CNN’s John Berman Presses Beto O’Rourke on Tepid Reviews of His ‘Lackluster’ Debate Performance

CNN’s John Berman pressed Beto O’Rourke this morning on some not-so-good reviews of his performance at last night’s CNN Democratic debate.

Alisyn Camerota started by noting the criticism that he was “subdued” and that he “didn’t show up.”

O’Rourke said he “felt great last night” and “very engaged,” adding his campaign has gotten good feedback.

At one point Berman said, “You talked about winning in Texas, you talked about being able to deliver the message in Texas. The Texas Tribune, which is one of your local publications, the headline this morning may not be as flattering as you would like. ‘Beto O’Rourke delivers subdued second debate performance, avoids stumbles of first round.’ Subdued second debate performance.”

“I mean, I don’t know. You can offer your analysis. I felt good. I felt strong. I felt very engaged,” O’Rourke responded, before pointing to a recent poll showing him beating Trump in Texas.

Berman also brought up a Washington Post piece calling his performance “lackluster,” asking, “If there is this perception out there, what do you need to do to change it?” (For the record, Mediaite’s analysis of the debate also ranked O’Rourke as one of the losers of the debate for “delivering a lackluster performance that again raised a troubling question for his campaign: Why?”)

“I don’t know,” O’Rourke said. “Maybe talk to the headline writers at the Texas Tribune and the Washington Post. Listening to our outstanding supporters and volunteers and the team that put me in this position in the first place, we’re all really happy with what we were able to do last night.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

