If Alan Dershowitz said it, it must be true? That appears to be the stance taken by some Republican senators following the presentation of the Harvard Law professor emeritus during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump this week. But one CNN anchor believes that Dershowitz’s legal opinions are far from infallible — and he pointed out a very famous incident to bolster his case.

During a panel segment on CNN’s New Day Wednesday, host John Berman took umbrage with conservative commentator Rick Santorum for invoking Dershowitz’s argument that Trump’s alleged offenses do not merit impeachment, even if they are deemed to have occurred.

“Even if John Bolton’s statement is true, even if there’s ‘more information’ that ‘proves’ the president withheld aid, it’s — what professor Dershowitz and [Trump lawyer] Robert Ray said the other night I think are dispositive in the eyes of most Republicans,” Santorum said. “Which is, even if it’s true, it’s not impeachable. And certainly, you don’t remove a president for that.”

Following commentary from Democratic pundit Paul Begala, Berman jumped in — and challenged Santorum on the value of Dershowitz’s opinion in the case.

“And when you say Alan Dershowitz says it wasn’t an abuse of power, Alan Dershowitz was on the defense team that said O.J. [Simpson] wasn’t guilty,” Berman said.

“That was not an issue of constitutional law, John,” Santorum shot back.

“Just because Alan Dershowitz says it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s true,” Berman replied.

Watch above, via CNN.

