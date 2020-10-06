CNN’s New Day got off to a roaring start on Tuesday as John Berman ripped President Donald Trump over the spectacle he created out of his return to the White House.

The president left Walter Reed Medical Center yesterday after three days of being treated for the coronavirus, took off his mask for a photo-op from the White House balcony, then released a video celebrating his supposed triumph over the disease.

As Berman addressed all of this in the morning, he noted that 210,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, and he blasted the “grand theatrical gesture” of Trump’s “Sunset Boulevard return to the White House.”

“Denial won’t help you,” Berman said. “Make-up won’t help you. And based on what we have just heard and seen, the President won’t help you.”

Berman went on to say it was “good” the doctors are saying Trump’s condition is looking up, but he continued ripping the president for “flouting” social distancing guidelines, his lack of empathy, and telling Americans “don’t be afraid” of the deadly pandemic.

Watch above, via CNN.

