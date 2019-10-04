CNN’s morning show anchor John Berman put a fine a point on the newly released texts between Rudy Giuliani and State Department officials Friday morning, suggesting that this is evidence that undermines the defense of President Donald Trump after a whistleblower filed a complaint about a phone call with the Ukrainian president.

“I give you this, you give me that,” the New Day anchor said, adding “that is the essence of a quid pro quo .”

At issue are the bombshell text messages released after diplomat Kurt Volker testified in a closed-door House intel committee hearing Thursday, just days after he quit the State Department. As Alisyn Camerota introduced the breaking news, the texts show how U.S. diplomats “dangled a visit in exchange for Ukraine investigating the 2016 election and Bidens.”

President Trump and his political and media allies have long claimed that the whistleblower complaint and transcript of a phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian president did not reveal a “quid pro quo,” even though Trump did withhold nearly $400 million of aid to Ukraine and specifically asked for Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

Texts released appear to undermine that defense.

Watch above via CNN.

