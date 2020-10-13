CNN’s John Berman bashed Donald Trump for refusing to model public safety guidelines throughout the coronavirus pandemic, even after the president’s bout with the disease.

A Tuesday morning New Day panel discussed a report filed by Gary Tuchman, who interviewed multiple Trump supporters at his Florida rally and asked them why they won’t wear face masks. Alisyn Camerota said it was “so telling” as she reacted to one Trump fan who said she would wear a mask if the president told his supporters to do so.

Ryan Nobles got in next, noting that Trump’s supporters take their cues from him and that the president has mocked the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. When Nobles and Camerota remarked that many lives could’ve been saved if Trump set an example for safety throughout the pandemic, Berman interjected that the president “doesn’t want it.”

“At this point, it’s just so clear he doesn’t want people to wear masks,” Berman said. He then brought up White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ refusal to wear a mask while talking to reporters, plus the “exasperation” of Dr. Anthony Fauci from being taken out of context by the Trump campaign.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]