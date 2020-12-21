CNN’s John Harwood Explains Why ‘Absolutely Lunatic Stuff is Being Discussed in the White House: ’The President Himself is a Kook’

CNN’s John Harwood explained in the pithiest way possible why conspiracy-minded advisors are reportedly suggesting “lunatic stuff” in Oval Office meetings with President Donald Trump.

During a Monday morning appearance on CNN’s Newsroom With Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, Harwood was asked about a weekend New York Times report that revealed that Trump was considering appointing Sidney Powell as a Special Counsel to look into baseless claims of election fraud, Rudy Giuliani suggested seizing voting machines to look for evidence of vote-switching, and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn suggested enacting martial law to affect a re-do election in several swing states. Bonkers.

“The president is surrounding himself with 30 days left in his presidency having been defeated by Joe Biden, having been psychologically unable to accept that defeat, to accept the brand of a loser,” Harwood said flatly. “He is holed up in the white house, not doing his job, spinning out lies about how he won the election and it was stolen from him.”

He then reiterated what he derided “all this stuff is absolutely lunatic stuff,” before explaining why this is all happening in Trump’s last month. “Sad to say, the reason that is talked about in the White House is that the president himself is a kook, and he cannot handle his situation.”

“We’re all going to have to live with it for 30 days,” Harwood concluded. “While he does nothing about it or tries to do something, in which case he’ll be stopped, but nevertheless, it’s continued trauma for the country.”

Watch above via CNN.

