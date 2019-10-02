CNN’s John King, After Trump’s Oval Office Comments: ‘The President Constantly and Repeatedly Lies’

President Donald Trump went off again during a pool spray with reporters today, on everything from Ukraine to the “corrupt” media. As soon as it ended, CNN’s John King said, “One of the challenges of covering this president is… the president constantly and repeatedly lies, including in that session you just saw right there.”

He brought up Trump’s attacks on New York Times reporters (though the president attacked the wrong newspaper, the Washington Post, instead) and Trump’s attacks on the intel whistleblower.

“He was talking about how the whistleblower gave a very inaccurate description of his call with the president of Ukraine in the whistleblower complaint. The president himself released the transcript. The whistleblower complaint is public. And it’s not a transcript. It’s a memo. It’s a rough transcript you might call it. Take the whistleblower complaint, match it up to this, the whistleblower got it spot on,” King said.

He told his panel one of the big challenges covering this story is that “the president is talking to his base and the Republican Party and he’s trying to tell them, ‘It’s not Wednesday.'”

You can watch above, via CNN.

