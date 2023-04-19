CNN’s John King Credits Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Reasonable’ Stance on Debt Ceiling: Biden Admin ‘Essentially Agrees With Her’

CNN’s John King gave Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) a measure of credit for her stance on the debt ceiling that puts her in surprising alignment with the Biden administration.

King led Inside Politics on Wednesday as they discussed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) proposal for spending cuts in order to raise the debt ceiling. The issue presents a test of McCarthy’s ability to unify the House GOP as different factions compete for their top interests.

The conversation took an abrupt turn when King told his colleagues, “I’m going to say this: here is someone who sounds reasonable about how this should play out. Her name is Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

From there, King rolled footage of Greene calling the debt ceiling issue a “shiny object that’s not connected with the budget.”

“The budget appropriations is the real fight,” she said. “I’m willing to negotiate and get something and get it over with so that we can do the real work and cut spending.” Greene has long been a source of negative headlines in the media, having spread wild conspiracy theories about everything from 9/11 to calling the Las Vegas mass shooting a “false flag” attack.

When the feed went back to King, he was clearly amused as he remarked, “It’ll never happen, but the Biden White House essentially agrees. They will never say it, but they essentially agree with her you should pass a clean debt ceiling [and] fight about spending cuts in the normal budget process.”

Watch above via CNN.

