CNN’s John King Criticizes Biden’s ‘Horrible Answer’ on Visiting Southern Border

CNN’s John King and Washington Post White House reporter Seung Min Kim criticized President Joe Biden on Friday over his answer during CNN’s town hall on Thursday when asked about why he has yet to visit the Southern Border.

During the town hall, when asked by moderator Anderson Cooper whether he “plans to visit the Southern Border,” Biden replied, “I’ve been there before, I know it well, I guess I should go down. The whole point of it is, I haven’t had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down.”

During a segment on Inside Politics, anchor John King said, “He’s been president for what, ten months now, nine months now. So that’s the answer there. He doesn’t want to talk about this, just like he maybe shouldn’t be talking about the filibuster. He wants to do one thing at the time, but that’s just a horrible answer and he also said that his wife had been there, the first lady, she was there last three years ago, before he was president.”

“Right. And he also neglected to mention in detail that this has been Vice President Kamala Harris’ portfolio,” replied Kim. “She herself has gone to the border. Her office has released a report on the root causes and what not, but, yes, not a great answer for President Biden.”

“Obviously, the most valuable commodity for a president is time, but at the same time. it shows you where his priorities have been. His priorities have been, you know, pushing all his energy towards getting his domestic agenda in Congress,” she continued. “You know, going to try to fix issues that are so vivid to everyday consumers like the supply chain issue and like gas prices. But certainly this shows that he is going to have to come up with some – a better answer for these types of queries.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com