CNN’s Chief National Correspondent John King expressed doubt of the political benefits Bernie Sanders might receive from notable endorsements in a curious way Tuesday night when he asked if the official support from members of “the squad” — all of whom are women of color — might be “too urban.”

The conversation came shortly after the sixth Democratic primary debate had just wrapped Tuesday night on CNN, and was pegged to the news that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar were planning to endorse fellow progressive politician Bernie Sanders in his quest for the White House.

King first noted that this was certainly good news for the Sanders campaign as these endorsements “will help him,” but in the classic cable news style, he presented the other side of how this endorsement may present a political hindrance by asking rhetorical questions that can be posed by fellow Democratic hopefuls that seemed to undermine the benefits of the endorsement.

” Is this too far left? Is this too uncompromising? Is it too urban, is it too Internet…”King asked before adding that the Democratic party needs to find a broader audience, suggesting that the partial “Squad” endorsement will limit broader support…because they are too urban?

Watch above via CNN.

