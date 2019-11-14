CNN anchor John King slammed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for his “mainstreaming” of lying” by members of Congress after the GOP lawmaker said the impeachment investigation is “over and done for me” while arguing that Democrats are basing their allegations of quid pro quo against President Donald Trump on “hearsay.”

Graham condemned the House Democrats’ investigation into Trump’s conduct with Ukraine on Thursday, saying “there’s no quid pro quo” and “nothing happened here.”

“We’re not going to impeach this president over this,” he insisted, before adding that he won’t “legitimize a hearing where you can only call Democratic witnesses” and describing the impeachment hearings as “based on a bunch of hearsay.”

King shot down Graham’s remarks by pointing to the “hearsay” that helped push forward the Republican impeachment of former President Bill Clinton:

“[Graham is] talking about hearsay. Number one, this is not a court of law. Congress is not a court of law. He’s talking about hearsay. I would remind Lindsey Graham, [Clinton–Lewinsky witness] Linda Tripp heard it from a friend. When they built the case against Bill Clinton, it’s the same way. Like almost any case built, yes, you originally get hearsay witnesses and then you have to prove it. That is the Democrats’ challenge.”

The CNN chief national correspondent went on to say that the real danger in Congress is Graham’s dishonesty.

“Look, what’s dangerous, Lindsey Graham used the word dangerous in the end there, is the mainstreaming of lying by members of Congress,” he said. “He just knows most of what he said there is not true. It’s misleading, hypocritical and reckless. If you want to make the case that it’s not an impeachable offense, then make the case.”

While King acknowledged that there is an element of “swampiness” to former Vice President Joe Biden’s dealings in Ukraine while his son worked for a natural gas company in the country, which is what Trump asked Ukraine to investigate, he noted that Republicans never held hearings on the matter even though they held majorities in both the House and Senate when the media first began raising questions about Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine.

King concluded by responding to Graham’s insistence that the impeachment investigations are “over and done” for him, saying, “It never began for him.”

