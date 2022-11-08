CNN’s John King Says Oz Might Win in PA Where Trump Couldn’t in 2020: Pittsburgh ‘Didn’t Like Being Told to Ingest Bleach’

CNN’s John King said Mehmet Oz might be able to pick up votes in western Pennsylvania that eluded former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

King said Trump was unable to win over some voters in the Pittsburgh area partially because they “didn’t like being told to ingest bleach.”

As the network host evaluated the race between Oz and Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, he pointed to the network’s map of the Commonwealth. While he did some accounting to find a path to victory for Oz, King noted Trump lost votes in the state from 2016 to 2020.

The host said Trump rubbed many voters in the region the wrong way throughout his presidency. King specifically invoked a 2020 comment where Trump suggested injecting Covid patents with an unspecified “disinfectant”:

My biggest fascination about this race is when I was out here a couple of weeks back in the Pittsburgh suburbs, the more upscale Pittsburgh suburbs, they were asking – a lot of them voted for Trump the first time and didn’t vote for Trump the second time because they didn’t like the chaos, they didn’t like the tweets, they didn’t like the noise, they didn’t like being told to ingest bleach.

King noted the area helped to elect former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. He said when he visited the area recently, he was inundated with questions from voters about Oz’s political chops.

“Is he a Trump?” King said he was asked. “Because then they were not going to vote for him. That’s one question for Oz, how does he do out here?”

Watch above, via CNN.

